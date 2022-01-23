Grant McCann issues bullish verdict over his Hull City future

Hull City boss Grant McCann was bullish over concerns about his future after Acun Ilicali completed his takeover earlier this week.

McCann is expected to meet with Ilicali next week for a crunch meeting with the new owner after uncertainty surrounded his future.

McCann’s tough stance on the question came after Hull beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a Ryan Longman goal. This came after a win against promotion chasing Blackburn as well as back-to-back clean sheets.

After being asked about his future by The Yorkshire Post, McCann said: “I am here to speak about the game today. I don’t know what is going to happen next week.”

Which club did Hull sign these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Tyler Smith? Sheffield United Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest Reading

Whilst not giving much away on his future, he was complimentary of his players after beating promotion chasing Bournemouth,backing up a midweek victory over another promotion hopeful in the form of Blackburn.

That is something that might help his cause when he meets Ilicali, and the Tigers boss added: “I am pleased with my players taking six points in a week from the teams second and third in the table. It is a fantastic result. Bournemouth is a very tough place to come.”

Hull are now ten points clear of the Championship relegation zone, ahead of their clash with Swansea City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Speculation has surrounded McCann’s future since the news of a takeover first became apparent.

However, with Hull’s resurgent form since November, it would be a surprise to see McCann leave at this stage in the season. McCann seems to have galvanised his side lately and with key players returning to full fitness, the best of his Hull side is on show.

Any change now could upset rhythm and squad harmony with Hull being in a precarious position. Despite teams being very poor below them, as well as Derby and Reading receiving points deductions, they could easily find themselves fighting off relegation once again if too much change occurs.