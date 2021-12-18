Grant McCann fires warning to Hull City players ahead of Nottingham Forest fixture

Hull City travel to Nottingham Forest looking to extend their unbeaten run of form to seven games.

Hull have been in great form since the start of November and have started to show what they’re capable after two wins in their first 16 games, having now picked up 14 points in their subsequent six outings.

They face a tough test against Nottingham Forest though who have lost just once under Steve Cooper, leading to McCann firing a warning to his players about the danger Forest possess.

He told Hull Live: “I think they’ve [Forest] been on an incredible run since Steve Cooper arrived.

“He’s taken them from the bottom of the division to not far off the play-offs. He is a very good manager and proved that at Swansea.

“They’re going to be a tough nut to crack but we’re looking forward to it. We’re going to have to be good to come away from there with points.”

McCann went onto highlight the threat of key players within the Forest ranks, picking out these three players: “We played against Brennan Johnson last year at Lincoln and we know how well he’s adapting to the Championship and his pace is a threat.

“Lewis Grabban is one of the all-time leading goalscorers in the Championship and has played for so long at the level.

“They’ve got (Philip) Zinckernagal as well and good players all over the pitch.”

Hull go into the game 19th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone, and could increase the gap between them and the bottom three with a win if Peterborough drop points away at Blackpool.

The Verdict

Hull’s form since the start of November has been a huge turnaround. They went from a very poor side, leaking goals to very balanced in both attack and defence.

The switch to a three-at-the-back system has helped that and Forest will be a huge test. In addition, they’ll be coming up against a team who are in a good run of form themselves and fighting for a chance to get into the top six.

As a result, even with Hull’s recent upturn in form, it would still feel like an impressive results for the Tigers if they were to get something from this game, which would further lift the confidence among those around the club.