Grant McCann faces these Hull City player decisions ahead of Peterborough at 7pm

Hull City boss Grant McCann will be hoping that the Tigers can deal a knockout blow to one of their promotion rivals this evening as they travel to the ABAX Stadium to take on Peterborough United.

The away side will be seeking to make it four wins on the spin in the league after they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Bristol Rovers at the weekend, thus strengthening their grip on top spot.

A victory against Posh could see them extend their lead at the top to three points, with the two sides currently heading into tonight’s game level on 62.

The game also signifies the beginning of a run of three games in 11 days for the Tigers as they aim to home in on a immediate return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Hull City players ever score a goal at the KCOM Stadium?

1 of 18 1. Markus Henriksen Yes No

Here, we take a look at TWO player decisions that McCann faces ahead of his return to Peterborough tonight…

Keane Lewis-Potter back in?

The tricky winger may well be in line for a recall ahead of tonight’s game after being left on the bench against Bristol Rovers, with Gavin Whyte having starred as his stand in with two goals.

It has been a superb season for the youngster so far but McCann has shown a tendency to manage the player’s expectations somewhat, dropping the 20-year-old to the bench on occasion to restrict the risk of burnout.

Lewis-Potter has done well to focus solely on matters on the pitch with all the speculation that came about earlier in the season and will be relishing the chance to impress in a big game tonight.

Throwing him back in for this evening’s fixture is sure to be on the agenda as Hull look to gain an edge on their rivals.

Tom Eaves in line for a chance?

The striker has spent much of the season on the periphery for the Tigers due to Josh Magennis being first choice up top in the lone striking berth however perhaps McCann may consider a change up top in order to keep Posh guessing.

A former Gillingham striker, Eaves provides a brilliant aerial threat and would add something different to the frontline at a time when Magennis has been anything put prolific.

It would be a big call to make for a game of this magnitude, however Eaves does have a point to prove in a black and amber shirt and could well step up to the plate.

Sometimes small changes can give you the edge in cagey contests such as this fixture, so potentially the towering front man could come in and make an unexpected impact.