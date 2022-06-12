Grant McCann eyeing reunion with Hull City man at Peterborough

Peterborough United are keen on signing Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having come through Hull’s academy, Cartwright has made three first-team appearances for Hull to date.

The first of those outings was handed to him by McCann during his time in chare of the Tigers, and it appears the 42-year-old is now keen to work with the young goalkeeper again.

According to this latest update, McCann is keen to sign Cartwright on loan for Peterborough next season, and give him regular game time as the Posh’s number one between the posts.

Following their relegation from the Championship after just a single season during the 2021/22 campaign, Peterborough are now preparing for a return to League One.

If a deal were to go through, then Cartwright could become the club’s first signing of what could potentially be a busy summer transfer window at London Road.

As things stand, there still four years remaining on the 20-year-old’s contract with Hull, who have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

The Verdict

This does feel like an interesting potential move for Peterborough to consider right now.

With David Cornell released, Christy Pym on the transfer list and Steven Benda’s loan over, there is no doubt that the club do need to bring in some reinforcements between the posts.

Cartwright is obviously an option to fill that role, but the fact that he has so little first-team experience means it could be something of a risky approach for Peterborough to take.

However, the fact McCann knows him from his time at Hull could instill some confidence, and those connections could all involved to reach an agreement over a deal as well.