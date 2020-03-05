Grant McCann delivers mixed Hull City injury news ahead of Stoke City clash

Hull City manager Grant McCann has delivered some mixed injury news for his sidelined players ahead of their trip to Stoke City at the weekend, hoping to put some breathing space between them and relegation.

The Northern Irish manager has been dealt a very cruel hand in 2020 as he battles on with a very depleted and asset-stripped squad that are slipping closer and closer to the relegation zone with every passing week.

The Tigers were dealt a huge blow on January transfer deadline day when both Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki departed the club and left them with serious problems to add to the growing injury list at the KCOM Stadium.

With Herbie Kane, Tom Eaves and Eric Lichaj ruled out for the season, they have also seen the likes of Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs, Josh Bowler and Jon Toral also suffering spells on the sideline, with none featuring last weekend when Hull were thumped by rivals Leeds 4-0 at home.

Up next is a trip to the bet356 Stadium to face the Potters looking to keep the relegation zone at arm’s length for another week.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of another important Championship clash, McCann delivered a brief injury update on his absentees: “Josh Bowler is close to a return.

Jordy, Reece, Jon and Herbie are a couple of weeks away.”

Can you take on this Hull City left-foot/right-foot challenge?

1 of 15 Which foot is Josh Magennis’ strongest? Right Left

The Verdict:

It looks like a case of McCann putting on a brave face for the coming fixtures as he continues without first-team regulars.

Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs have been dependable members of his side this season and losing both at the same time is a harsh blow.

Sean McLoughlin has come in to partner Matthew Pennington in recent games and done okay, but the impact of losing both of those two is hard to take.

The Tigers will be up against it when they face Stoke at the weekend and could be deeper into the relegation scrap before they have the chance to see players return.