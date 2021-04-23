Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Grant McCann delivers Hull City team news ahead of big Lincoln City clash

Published

14 mins ago

on

Hull City take on Lincoln City in what is a huge game at the top of Sky Bet League One this weekend.

The Tigers remain top of the league as they seek an immediate return to the second tier this year and the likes of Peterborough United, Sunderland and Lincoln are aiming to join them.

Of course, the Posh are the favourites to join the Tigers but the Imps have picked up form once more after threatening to even drop out of the play-offs at one point and Grant McCann will be under no illusions that this is going to be a tough test at Sincil Bank.

He’s been speaking to the press ahead of the clash between the two sides, then, and offered a positive fitness update ahead of the game tomorrow afternoon:

The Verdict

Certainly, you don’t want any fresh issues at this stage of the season and McCann will be pleased he’s got the same members of the squad available to him this weekend as he did for the draw with Sunderland earlier this week.

The Tigers are nearly there now in terms of promotion and will be eager to show why they’ve been the cream of League One with a big result against Lincoln this weekend.

Let’s see how they do.

