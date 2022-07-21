Grant McCann confirms key Peterborough United decision

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has revealed his new captain and vice captain as Posh gear up for their return to League One.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been named as Peterborough’s new captain for the 2022/23 campaign, despite constant speculation surrounding his future.

Via the club’s official website, McCann explained his decision to name Clarke-Harris as skipper: “When Cliff, Dale and I joined the club, we felt that Jonson would be a good leader and he just needs to carry on from last season, continue to lead by example and apply himself as he has done on and off the pitch.”

JCH struggled to adapt to the Championship last year, with Darren Ferguson ultimately unable to get the best out of his main man. Just five goals in 30 matches by the time McCann arrived saw Clarke-Harris benched in the new gaffer’s first game, a 3-0 defeat at McCann’s previous side Hull City. However, Clarke-Harris then went on to play in every remaining game, scoring an impressive seven in 13 despite Posh’s relegation.

That impressive form coupled with leadership qualities that were clearly noticed by McCann led to him taking the armband temporarily on two occasions, before being handed it permanently for the upcoming season.

Nathan Thompson, one of last year’s captains, has been confirmed as vice-captain for the campaign. Thompson is yet to play for McCann as a result of a calf injury he sustained in February. The right-sided defender appeared 39 times for Posh in their 20/21 promotion season, and will be hoping to replicate that success with Peterborough this year.

The Verdict

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been linked to Championship sides Sunderland and Watford in recent weeks, with Watford considered the more likely destination. This could well be a move by McCann to attempt Clarke-Harris into staying. The decision is certainly a risk, however, with the possibility that McCann’s newly appointed captain does leave being a very realistic one.

The decision suggests a confidence that Posh can hang on to the ex-Bristol Rovers forward, something that would almost certainly make them promotion contenders come May. JCH’s goal record in League One since leaving Coventry City is quite remarkable, with 56 goals in 87 matches including 31 in 45 as Posh reached the Championship in 20/21. Keeping him would offer guaranteed goals, as well as a character McCann believes is capable of leading a side into a promotion race.

McCann, who himself has two previous promotions as manager, will have made his decision knowing a departure is still very much possible. However, he clearly feels naming JCH as captain is a risk worth taking in an attempt to keep the striker at the club for at least one more season.