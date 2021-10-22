Grant McCann confirms frustrating Hull City injury blow

Experienced Hull City man Tom Huddlestone is set to miss at least the next month of Championship football after suffering a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury, Grant McCann has confirmed.

After a year out of the game being a free agent, Huddlestone made a triumphant return to the Tigers this summer after a pre-season trial spell.

Huddlestone played in three of the first four matches after penning his contract but then picked up a hamstring strain in training, which ruled him out of the club’s following six games spanning the course of a whole month.

The 34-year-old returned to the starting line-up in midweek though against Peterborough United – only to be withdrawn after less than half an hour of the match played.

And manager McCann has had to reveal the unfortunate news that Huddlestone’s hamstring has broken down again – albeit in a different place in the muscle to the previous injury it is still likely to keep him on the sidelines for a similar period, if not longer than his last stint.

The Verdict

At a time where Hull are struggling on the pitch, they did not need to lose a player of Huddlestone’s experience again when that is what they are lacking most.

A lot of McCann’s squad are either young or not experienced at Championship level, so a leader like Huddlestone is needed to guide them through matches.

Fitness issues were always going to be a concern due to not playing for such a long period of time but the injury issues that he’s suffered in his career unfortunately haven’t held off.

It will be around December time by the time Huddlestone is back on the pitch and for the time being Hull’s midfield will definitely be lacking some steel in the short-term.