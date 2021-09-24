Grant McCann comments over prospect of Hull City player making January switch to Southampton

Hull City manager Grant McCann has refused to be drawn on the prospect of losing Keane Lewis-Potter in the January transfer window as reported interest emerges in the attacker.

Lewis-Potter has been a bright spark for Hull in what has been a difficult start to life back in the Championship so far this season.

The attacker netted in the Tigers’ impressive 4-1 win at Preston North End on the opening day of the season. He added his second league goal of the campaign last time out in the league in their defeat at home to Sheffield United.

That comes after the 20-year-old managed to enjoy a strong season in League One with Hull last term, with him finding the net 13 times in 43 appearances as well as providing five assists.

It has been reported by The Sun recently that Southampton are now monitoring Lewis-Potter’s development ahead of making a potential move for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window.

Speaking to BBC Humberside, via Hull Live, McCann insisted that he was not going to be drawn into commenting on speculation surrounding Lewis-Potter at this stage in the season.

While he insisted that nothing serious regarding Southampton’s interest had been brought to his attention so far.

He said: “I have no way to answer that.

“We’re in September, still, aren’t we? Its miles away if that was going to happen, I wouldn’t want to speak about it if I’m being honest, and nothing has been brought to my attention.

“Keane’s enjoying his football here.

“I don’t tend to speculate on things that are written in newspapers, it happens all the time and in every transfer window.

“There’s no point speaking about it when nothing’s been brought to my attention, if it had of been brought to my attention by the owners then I’d speak to about it, but it hasn’t, so there’s nothing I can say.

“I made a joke to Keane about it this morning, I said ‘you’re off to Southampton in January, aren’t you?’ and he started laughing, so I said ‘as long as you don’t forget me’.

“There’s speculation all the time, it is what it is.”

The verdict

Keeping hold of Lewis-Potter is going to be important for Hull in January you feel. The attacker had been one of the few players to show signs that they can add some much-needed goals to McCann’s side in the Championship this season.

There will be a lot of Hull fans feeling that a move for Lewis-Potter to the Premier League at this stage would come too early for him anyway in terms of his development.

Southampton would be a major draw for a player like Lewis-Potter considering their record with developing young and talented players, but for this season at least his development might be best served by remaining with the Tigers.

For Hull, there should not be a rush to sell Lewis-Potter because his value should only increase the more exposure he gets in the Championship over the rest of the campaign.