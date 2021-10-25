Grant McCann at Hull City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Hull City have had a tough return to the Championship, with a 1-0 loss to Luton Town over the weekend condemning the team to a ninth league defeat of the season.

As a result, the Tigers are in the relegation zone and it already appears as though they will face a huge battle to remain in the division.

Unsurprisingly, the fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the boss, and there have been calls for him to go from sections of the support on social media in particular.

But, will he remain? Here we assess McCann’s situation…

How’s it gone so far?

It’s been extremely tough for McCann in the Championship.

He was in charge as Hull were relegated to League One in 2020 after a dismal end to the season, although he was not helped by the loss of key players in the January window.

The club stuck by McCann last season and it paid off, as the team were excellent as they won the league. But, back in the second tier, it’s been very hard.

Again, the Northern Irishman will rightly point to a lack of backing in the market but the fact is the team are underperforming and they look in real trouble.

What issues does he face?

The issues is that the pressure is building, the fans are angry and the team aren’t getting results.

Successive defeats to Huddersfield, Peterborough and Luton is very worrying, with the confidence of the group low and they’re 22nd in the table.

The only way McCann can come through this period is by winning games and doing it quickly.

What’s next?

Unfortunately, we all know how this plays out if the results don’t come.

Whilst the Hull owners are going to be reluctant to sack the boss, the fan pressure is likely to force a decision if they keep losing. There are three games before the November international break, which seems like it could be a crucial period.

For McCann to survive, it’s simple. They need to start picking up points, starting against Coventry City this weekend.