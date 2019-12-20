Grant McCann addresses lingering transfer question over forgotten Hull City duo

Hull City manager Grant McCann has revealed that he expects outcast duo David Milinkovic and Markus Henriksen to leave the club next month.

Having been given the captain’s armband last season, Markus Henriksen has seen his game time reduces to zero this campaign as he looked to move away from the club in the summer. A move never materialised and McCann saw no place for him in the side after finding a replacement in the same window.

David Milinkovic has found his game time at a very similar level as he struggles to make any impact at the KCOM Stadium after joining from Genoa in 2018. The French forward has made just eight appearances for the Tigers as key players Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki take centre-stage in front of him.

The January transfer window presents this duo with a chance to move away from the club as they wish in pursuit of first-team opportunities. It was revealed that Henriksen was training with his boyhood club Rosenborg in his native Norway ahead of a potential move:

Markus Henriksen på dagens RBK-trening. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/UypT8TxUTB — Marius Dahl (@MariusDahl91) December 4, 2019

Speaking to the club’s official site ahead of tomorrow’s game against Birmingham City, Grant McCann had this to say on the pair’s future heading into next month: “I think they will and that’s only fair. I think everyone is aware of Markus’ (Henriksen) situation.

“We all thought he was going to leave in the summer. He wanted to leave. He didn’t and then, all of a sudden, Markus made himself available to play but I’d already replaced him. It was what it was.

“With regards to David (Milinkovic), he’s just found it difficult to get in front of the likes of Bowen, Grosicki and Bowler – that’s football and life for you.

“I hope both of them can find pastures new because they’re two good lads. They deserve to play football and that’s what they get paid to do. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened for them here this season.”

Can you name the nationality of these Hull City players?

1 of 20 First of all, what nationality is the club's top scorer Jarrod Bowen? Welsh English Scottish Northern Irish

The Verdict

January is a month of uncertainty for most clubs as they have to move fast to get business done and some decisions can be very knee-jerk, however, this has been coming ever since the summer with both players better suited to leaving next month.

Henriksen and Milinkovic will definitely have offers from a bunch of clubs so there is no doubting that Hull will be able to move them on in search of better first-team prospects than they are currently getting.