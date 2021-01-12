Grant, Maxwell and Raggett among those nominated for GMS Fans’ League One Player of the Month for December

The Christmas period is always a busy time in the EFL and December was certainly an eventful month in League One, with the picture at both ends of the table is starting to become clearer.

There were some standout performers in the English third tier last month and six of them have been named on the shortlist for the GMS Fans’ League One Player of the Month award for December.

Before you cast your vote, we’ve outlined exactly why each player has got the nod…

Scott Fraser – MK Dons

The Scottish attacking midfielder has hit a seriously rich vein of form and it could be argued that no player had more influence on their side’s results last month.

Fraser scored three times and provided two assists in December, with his five-goal contributions coming in five different games and helping his side taking earn 11 points.

The healthy five-point cushion that MK Dons have given themselves over the relegation zone is in no small part due to the 25-year-old’s performances.

Jorge Grant – Lincoln City

Lincoln remain top of the League One table and Grant continues to be their beating heart in midfield.

The playmaker was ever-present for the Imps throughout December, scoring once and providing two assists as he helped his side bounce back from a slight wobble to keep their place at the top.

Grant looks set to be central to their promotion hopes as the season wears on.

Chris Maxwell – Blackpool

The Tangerines conceded just three times in December, a stat that their goalkeeper deserves a huge amount of credit for.

As well as pulling off a number of important saves when called into action, Maxwell marshaled his penalty area impressively and kept clean sheets in four of his five League One games.

Joe Pigott – Wimbledon

The Wimbledon striker is on pace for his career-best goal tally this season and he continued to showcase what a dangerous player he is in front of goal last month.

Despite his side’s struggles, Pigott found the net four times and illustrated just why he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Sean Raggett – Portsmouth

Pompey kept pace with the top two by winning three of their five League One games last month and Raggett’s presence at the heart of their defensive line was key to that run.

The centre-back was dominant in December, winning 43 aerial duels and helping Portsmouth keep four clean sheets.

You feel Raggett is integral to the South Coast club’s hopes of promotion this term.

Josh Ruffels – Oxford United

After a shaky start to the season, Karl Robinson’s side turned their fortunes around in December and Ruffels’ performances were central to that upturn in form.

Oxford went unbeaten last month and conceded just three times in their six League One games, with the left-back a standout performer throughout.

Ruffels played every minute of every league game for the U’s in December – winning 34 aerial duels, as well as contributing a goal and an assist.