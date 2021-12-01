Grant Leadbitter sends warning over Sunderland player’s future

Former Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter has told The Northern Echo that Dan Neil needs to step up for his side more in future after progressing into the first team this season.

The teenager has become a regular under Lee Johnson at the Stadium of Light this term and has put in a series of strong performances in the centre of the park that typifies the clear and obvious potential that the player has.

Neil has now played a part in 23 games across all competitions and already has two goals and six assists to his name as he continues to show that he is up to the standards of League One football in the North East.

However Leadbitter has been quick to stress that the hard work is just beginning for the youngster as he made the following statement recently about Neil’s progression:

“Your first ten or 15 games become easy, it’s after that where the challenges come.

“Dan is a very good technical player, but it’s the mentality now.

“When the results aren’t going your way, as a young player, you have to step up.

“I am sure Dan will do that, but there is no doubt he will have to dig in over the coming weeks and months.”

Sunderland are certainly viewing the youngster as a player that they can build their side around for years to come, with the Black Cats having handed the 19-year-old a contract which expires in the summer of 2025.

The challenge now for Neil will be to continue to repay all the faith that has been shown in his abilities.

The Verdict

It is certainly going to be a tough task to keep a player of Neil’s age grounded but so far he has risen to all the challenges that have come his way in brilliant fashion.

He continues to be a key player under Johnson and will only improve as he adds more and more games to his CV.

The new contract will have boosted his confidence even more and there is a real feeling that this player could be one of the best things to come out of the club’s academy in more recent times.

If he continues in his current vein of form, it could be a struggle for the club to keep hold of him in future.