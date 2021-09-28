Grant Leadbitter sends heartfelt message after Sunderland return

Former Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter has thanked the fans for the reception he received as he returned to the club as a guest for the weekend win over Bolton Wanderers.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from football after leaving the Black Cats in the summer, which was his second spell at the Stadium of Light.

In total, Leadbitter made over 200 appearances for the Wearside outfit having come through the ranks as a teenager.

However, the way he left meant fans weren’t able to thank the player for his contributions, so he was invited to receive a send-off at the weekend game. And, taking to Instagram, Leadbitter explained how that meant a lot to him.

“Just wanted to say thank you to everyone at Sunderland AFC for inviting me back as a guest on Saturday. It was an emotional day for me and my family and I was completely lost for words with the reception I got from the club and amazing fans. Incredible. Another 3 points on the board for the lads.”

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19 How many times have the club won the top division of English football? 5 6 7 8

The verdict

This was a classy thing for Sunderland to do and they deserve credit for treating a former player in the right way because Leadbitter was a good servant to the club over two spells.

Having played for most of the previous campaign without fans, this was a good moment for the former midfielder to get a proper send off.

He can look back fondly on a positive career and he will now be watching on as Lee Johnson’s side look to win promotion back to the Championship this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.