Grant Leadbitter responds to Sunderland ownership revelation

Former Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter has taken to Instagram to take aim at Sunderland’s owners after fresh details came to light over Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover of the club.

As revealed in a recent article by The Athletic, the Frenchman has now admitted that he only owns 41% of the club, despite previously suggesting that he completed a full takeover of the Sky Bet League One side.

The Football League’s youngest chairman had previously only ever stated that he owned a controlling stake in the Black Cats, however it has now been stated that the club’s previous ownership group – made up of Stewart Donald, Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven – still has a massive say in how the club is being run.

Naturally it didn’t take long for Sunderland fans to respond to such deceit, with Leadbitter also weighing in on the debate as he posted the following on social media:

Donald is said to own a 34% stake, with Sartori owning his original 20% and Methven retaining five percent.

This is news that is sure to go down badly in the North East, especially as it has taken such a long time to come to light due to a confidentiality agreement that was signed when the deal was struck for Louis-Dreyfus to become involved with the club.

The Verdict

The supporters have been misled and this is surely not the last that we have heard on the subject as Sunderland rapidly scramble to explain their actions.

Louis-Dreyfus was meant to take the club back to where they feel they belong in the Premier League but now it appears that he can’t be trusted.

A lot of questions need to be answered in order for the relationship with the fans to be repaired and the Black Cats will be fully aware that a lot of damage has been done.

As with everything in life, honesty is the best policy – Louis-Dreyfus, take note.