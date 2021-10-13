Grant Leadbitter, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien react to recent Sunderland player news emerges

Elliot Embleton has put pen-to-paper on a new contract at Sunderland, agreeing to a deal that will see him remain at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 22-year-old, who came through the club’s academy, has already made nine league appearances for The Black Cats this season, and thus far, he has returned two goals and three assists.

The young midfielder spent last season on loan with Neil Critchley’s Blackpool side, playing a big role in The Seasiders’ eventual promotion to the Championship.

Embleton was handed his Premier League debut during a goalless draw with Wolves in December 2017, before embarking on a loan spell with Grimsby Town during the 2018/19 campaign.

Reacting on Twitter to the news of his contract extension, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien were two players of the clubs’ existing squad who sent their congratulations, whilst Grand Leadbitter also reacted.

The verdict

Embleton is a really exciting talent within the Sunderland squad, and should a contract situation stall, then it would have been no surprise to see a few Championship clubs registering their interest.

Given his glaringly obvious quality and experience of aiding a club to promotion, Embleton is expected to be a vital player in Sunderland’s season.

Denver Hume, Luke O’Nien, and now Embleton have penned down new contracts recently, which says a lot after there has been reported higher-level interest in them all.

This suggests that the players are buying into Lee Johnson’s philosophy and are a squad who are preparing for excellent things this season.