Norwich City club captain Grant Hanley has been tipped to leave the club in the near future, with the central defender struggling for game time this season.

The 32-year-old has played just 61 minutes of league football for the Canaries under Johannes Hoff Thorup, with that outing coming on the opening day of the season in a defeat to Oxford United.

He has been an unused substitute in recent weeks, and with his deal set to expire at Carrow Road next summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave on a free transfer, or perhaps even leave in January in the search of regular playing time.

Hanley has been a Norwich City player since the summer of 2017, but his age, coupled with Thorup opting for other players, means that it looks like his time as a Canary could be coming to an end.

Grant Hanley tipped to leave Norwich City in the near future

Our Norwich City fan pundit, Zeke Downes, believes that Hanley has begun to lose his pace, which was a big part of his game, and has subsequently led to him falling down the pecking order at Carrow Road.

Speaking to Football League World, Zeke said: "I don’t see Hanley's deal being extended.

“He looks like he’s at the end. His main asset was pace, but he’s sort of losing that now, and he was never the biggest, so that recovery pace was massive, and I think Thorup likes Duffy as well, so it would be one of the other. It wouldn’t be both.

“I think it probably spells the end for Hanley. He does deserve a bit more love and appreciation because he has been good over the years, but I think he’s struggled with injuries and a lot of fans don’t like him.

“He’s underrated but at the stage he is now, he’s lost it a bit, and he’s not really the guy that we need.

“He’s not a ball-playing defender. Duffy isn’t either, but he seems to be improving and learning that, so I’d imagine that Hanley is not going to be here much longer."

Grant Hanley has been a great servant to Norwich City, but it could be time to move on

Since joining seven years ago, Hanley has made 195 appearances for Norwich, and has been instrumental in helping them win promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.

There's no denying that he's been an excellent servant for the Canaries and has been trusted to wear the captain's armand for a number of seasons, but there comes a point where players have to move on, and we seem to have reached that point with Hanley at Norwich.

At 32, he'll want to play regular football and at the moment he's not getting that at Norwich, so it could be the right time to move on, particularly with his contract expiring next summer,

Grant Hanley's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Blackburn Rovers 2010-16 200 Newcastle United 2016-17 17 Norwich City 2017- 195

You never know, Hanley could make a statement if given the opportunity under Thorup when called upon and force his way back into the Dane's plans, but it looks unlikely currently.

If the Scottish international does leave Carrow Road next summer, he can certainly leave with his head held high, and you'd have thought that there would be a number of interested suitors, both in the UK and abroad.