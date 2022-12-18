Grant Hanley responds to Norwich City supporter backlash following 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Grant Hanley has responded to criticism from Norwich City supporters following the team’s recent defeat on Saturday evening.

The Canaries fell to a 2-0 loss to promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers to lose ground in the race for the top two places.

The gap to 2nd place Sheffield United is now six points while having played a game more than the Blades, who face Wigan Athletic on Monday.

But the Scot has claimed that supporters have every reason to be disappointed with the team’s results so far this season.

He claimed that it is up to the squad to improve their situation, as they seek promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Speaking via the Pink Un about the result and the reaction of Norwich’s fans, Hanley said: “It’s been that way for too long and on too many occasions this season.

“Of course, it hurts. It’s not where we want to be. This is our lives and what we sacrificed everything for.

“We want to be successful and we know we can be successful at this level. Everyone in the dressing room is hurt. It’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We need to react and do better.

“It’s understandable what is coming from supporters. If I was a fan and it was my team on the pitch then I would probably be feeling the same way.

“It is up to us to change performances and change the way the momentum is going at the minute. We need to get the fans back on side.”

Norwich now have those outside the play-off places breathing down their necks having reached the halfway point of the Championship campaign.

The gap to 7th is now just one point going into the busy Christmas schedule, with Dean Smith also under increasing pressure regarding his position as manager.

Up next for the Canaries is an away trip to face Luton Town on 26 December.

The Verdict

This is not exactly where Norwich expected to be at the halfway mark of the campaign, with the gap to United and Burnley simply too big for the fans.

The atmosphere around the club following the loss is quite poor and only good results can now turn things around.

These next couple of fixtures could be huge for their season, with Smith’s position now seemingly under threat.

Another defeat at Luton may yet prove the final straw, so it is up to Hanley and his teammates to prove their togetherness on Monday, if they are still willing to fight for Smith or not.