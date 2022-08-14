Grant Hanley makes honest Norwich City admission following Hull City loss

Norwich City are heading in the right direction according to captain Grant Hanley, despite their latest defeat to Hull City on Saturday.

The 2-1 loss at the MKM Stadium saw their winless run stretch to three matches, with the Canaries picking up just one league win since January since their time in the Premier League.

Norwich found themselves 2-0 down before new signing Marcelino Nunez scored a stunning free-kick, but it wasn’t enough for a result.

It wasn’t for the want of trying though as Norwich spurned some glorious chances in the second half, including from Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey who missed an open goal from a couple of years out.

With supporters getting restless because of the poor start, skipper Hanley has moved to reassure the fanbase and insists the club is on the right track despite now sitting bottom of the Championship.

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Hanley said: “We are obviously massively disappointed. We came into the game thinking it was one that should be taking full points from and after the game it’s still that feeling.

“We’ve dominated the game, had the most chances and come away with nothing.

“We are still moving in the right decision, it feels like we’re still improving and we’re only three games in so it’s not panic stations just yet.

“Obviously, the goals are disappointing to lose, especially the first one.

“We are a wee bit unlucky with the second one because the commitment to defend is actually really good. The lads are making blocks on the line and he’s managed to squeeze it in.”

Norwich will be looking to kick-start their season on Tuesday when they come up against Huddersfield Town, who themselves secured their first victory of the campaign this weekend in a 3-1 win over Stoke City.

The Verdict

It hasn’t been the start to life in the Championship many envisaged from a Norwich perspective and you can’t help but think the pressure is growing on Dean Smith.

That being said, they created enough to chances to win the games against Wigan and Hull, but are just struggling to find the net.

Once they score first, you’d have to think they have the ability to see a game out.

One thing they will have to iron out though is the consistency in which they are making mistakes leading to goals, or losing concentration.

The fine margins are costing Norwich and at the moment, they are on the wrong end of them.