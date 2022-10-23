Grant Hanley makes admission about Norwich City’s current poor form

Despite being one of the favourites for promotion this season after suffering relegation from the top flight, Norwich City have been in a bad spell of form recently.

Going into this weekend, the Canaries were without a win in four games and whilst their league position hasn’t suffered too much, getting a result against Sheffield United would definitely be a boost to the team.

It was looking promising for Norwich who were 2-0 up within 16 minutes of the game, but two goals from the Blades put them level going into the final 20 minutes.

The Canaries had a chance to retake the lead in the 88th minute through a penalty but Teemu Pukki’s penalty was saved meaning both sides came away with a point only.

Therefore, there is still work to be done from Norwich but Grant Hanley feels it’s up to the players to turn this form around as he told the Pink Un: “It’s up to us to stand up and stick our chests out. We have to keep our chin up and keep working hard.

“There are probably bigger problems that you can have in life than having one win in seven. We’re not going to complain. We know how fortunate we are to be in this position and doing this for a living.

“We are prepared to stand up and be counted to get it right on the pitch.

“We’re on a bit of a bad run at the minute with three straight defeats and it feels like we’ve dropped a few points today but it’s about finding that consistency in our performances.

“It’s up to us to find that. The games where we have had the bad results we haven’t we enough.

“It’s down to us to keep improving and find a consistency week in and week out because that is what is required at this level.”

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Norwich City in the 2000s?

1 of 23 1. Who was the first Norwich manager to leave in the 2000s? John Faulkner Bryan Hamilton Bruce Rioch Martin Hunter

The Verdict:

When you look at the table, Norwich don’t look to be in danger as they’re not dropping down the league too quickly.

However, their form is worrying and if they don’t start getting some results soon then they will find themselves losing their position in the top six.

Hanley is right that the players have a responsibility with plenty of experience in the side and it’s about finding out what they can do to maximise their consistency on the pitch.

If they do not, then pressure on head coach Dean Smith is only going to grow even further, given the lofty expectations going into the campaign.