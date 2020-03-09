Grant Hall sends passionate message to QPR fans after Preston win

Grant Hall scored his fifth Championship goal of the season in the 3-1 win at Preston North End on Saturday.

In his first four seasons at Queens Park Rangers, Hall had scored just the one goal.

He’d endured a tough 18-month spell on the sidelines before this season, but on his 30th league appearance the campaign on Saturday he scored an important goal to bring his side level, and to take his season tally to five.

It’s his second in as many games after scoring the opener against Derby County earlier in the month, and he once again proved a threat from set-pieces with his equaliser against Preston.

After the game, he posted this on his Instagram account:

He’s long been a favourite at QPR, and fans are once again seeing the best of Hall. He picked up the Player of the Season award in his debut 2015/16 season at the club, but after that, in the three seasons leading up to this one under Mark Warburton, Hall had featured just 50 times in the Championship.

Today he looks as fit as ever. He’s slowly gotten over a persistent knee injury and is putting in a real good case for a contract renewal – Hall is set to leave QPR at the end of the season when his current deal expires.

The verdict

A captain, a ball-player and now a goalscorer – Hall has all the hallmarks of a top-class centre-back, and Warburton, unless his hands are financially tied, needs to renew his stay.

QPR have turned a corner since the New Year, defensively, but Hall has been the mainstay this season, and long may it continue until May.