Grant Hall reveals the player that recommended his move to Middlesbrough

Grant Hall has stated that former Middlesbrough man Jordan Hugill helped him decide to move to Teesside.

The defender joined Boro on a free transfer after he was let go by Queens Park Rangers at the end of his contract.

The former QPR captain is Neil Warnock’s first signing in charge of the club and he’ll be looking to play a part as Boro look to improve on a terrible season in the Championship.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the club and after spending five years in West London, Hall has dramatically changed location within England.

He has expressed that Hugill helped his decision to move up North, and that he spoke a lot to the striker during his time at QPR about the ins and outs of the club.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Hall said: “I spoke to Jordan Hugill as well.

“I played with him at QPR and he’s a Middlesbrough lad and he’s played at this club.

“He told me all about the club and that obviously helped my decision as well.”

The Verdict

It’s nice to see that Hugill clearly recommended the club to Hall, and now he’ll go into the campaign knowing a little bit more about what it’s like meaning he can settle faster.

Boro under Warnock will be a force next season, and he’ll have them much more defensively organised then they were in the last campaign and that will make them a team to keep your eye on.

Hall will hope that he can get in the team straight away and start playing consistently so that the supporters can see his defensive capabilities and leadership skills.