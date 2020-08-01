Grant Hall reveals key factor behind Middlesbrough move following QPR exit

Middlesbrough defender Grant Hall has suggested that Neil Warnock was a major factor in his decision to make the move to the Riverside, following his exit from Queens Park Rangers.

Hall was announced as Boro’s first addition of the summer arriving on a free transfer and penning a three-year deal at the Riverside, as Warnock looks to put his stamp on the Middlesbrough squad having been given the job on a permanent basis after keeping the club in the Championship.

The defender was an important figure during his time at QPR and even captained the club during his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and the 28-year-old’s experience could be a real positive influence in Boro’s defence as they look to make progress under Warnock next term.

Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website, Hall revealed that Warnock being in charge of Boro made the decision to move to the Riverside a simple one, while he also expressed his ambitions to help the club challenge for a return to the Premier League.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here

“It was the right time to move on from QPR and I wanted a new challenge.

“It was an absolute no-brainer for me coming here, especially with Neil coming in as manager.

“His management and experience speaks for itself. I’m looking forward to working under him.

“I want to play in the Premier League – that’s my ambition, and hopefully we can get promoted. I want to go up with this team, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The verdict

Hall’s arrival is likely to be only the start of Warnock’s revolution at the Riverside and it is no surprise that the defender felt that making the move to Boro was the best option for him following the former Cardiff City manager being appointed as the club’s new permanent manager.

The 28-year-old appears to be a very Warnock-type of player, with a commanding presence at the back as well as lots of leadership qualities and Championship experience, and you could certainly see the Boro manager getting the best out of Hall who perhaps struggled at times for consistency at QPR.

Boro are likely to be much stronger than they were last term, and Hall could be an important part of helping Warnock do with Middlesbrough what he did at Cardiff, and turn them from relegation candidates into a side capable of competing at the top end of the division.