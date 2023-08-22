With just a week and a half to go until the closure of the summer transfer window in England, Leeds United need to do a lot of business to get their squad up to scratch.

Just two points out of a possible nine have been claimed so far by the Whites, with new head coach Daniel Farke struggling with injuries to his first-team squad and the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra wanting to depart Elland Road.

United are actively being touted with new signings for a number of different positions, but there hasn't been a fresh addition for nearly two weeks since Joe Rodon signed from Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

One player that has been linked to Leeds though within the last 24 hours is Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Facundo Buonanotte.

Argentine reporter Victor Bilsky suggested that United had been in contact with the Seagulls in an attempt to land the 18-year-old on loan in a bid to add more creativity to their side.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has already admitted that Buonanotte's game-time may be limited this coming season, which would mean a temporary exit from the Amex Stadium may be best for both player and club.

Who is Facundo Buonanotte?

Starting his career with Rosario Central in his home nation as a child, Buonanotte made his senior debut for the club in February 2022 at the age of just 17, going on to make 34 appearances in all competitions.

Brighton though swooped to sign the attacking midfielder for the January transfer window earlier this year for an initial £5.3 million, with the same amount in potential add-ons in the future as well, and he almost immediately went into De Zerbi's first-team squad and made 14 appearances, scoring his first ever goal against Nottingham Forest.

Following the end of the 2022-23 season, Buonanotte made his senior debut for Argentina, but that development will seemingly not help his cause for first-team football this season as Simon Adingra appears to have jumped ahead in the pecking order when it comes to wingers.

Whilst Buonanotte may depart on loan before the end of the transfer window though, it appears though that Leeds aren't actually going to land Buonanotte.

What has Graham Smyth said on reported Leeds interest in Facundo Buonanotte?

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has delivered an update on not just Leeds' rumoured interest in Buonanotte but the club's transfer plans for the last week and a half of the window in general.

And the supporters who were keen to see the Argentine midfielder arrive at Elland Road for the rest of the season will have to be prepared to be disappointed.

Smyth has claimed that reports from Buonanotte's native Argentina linking him to the Whites are 'wide of the mark', meaning that it is very unlikely that the club are looking into a move for the teenager.

He does go on to say however that United need a player in the 'chance creator' mould to come in and make an impact for Farke though, but it will not be the youngster from the Amex Stadium.