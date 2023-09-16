Highlights Graham Potter's first signings at Swansea City, including Jordi Govea and Joel Asoro, struggled to make an impact in the first team and eventually moved elsewhere.

Graham Potter enjoyed a respectable debut Championship campaign following Swansea City's relegation.

The Swans' seven-season stint in the Premier League came to an end in 2018 with the South Wales outfit taking a punt on Östersunds boss Graham Potter after the former Birmingham City defender took the Swedish side on a historic Europa League knockout run the previous year.

Swansea saw several first-team stars depart upon relegation, the likes of Łukasz Fabiański, Federico Fernández and Roque Mesa the standout departures, with Potter's new side preparing for the financial and competitive challenges in the Championship.

Coming the other way, the Swans utilised both domestic and foreign markets to strengthen their squad with seven summer signings brought in to help challenge for an instant promotion.

The Jacks recorded a 10th-place finish, nine points off the play-off picture to lay down the foundations for another positive return the following year.

While Swansea found themselves mid-table, Potter's stock continued to rise with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion appointing him as head coach one year on, leading the Seagulls' impeccable rise up the top flight before the big move to Chelsea last season.

Meanwhile, we return to the Swansea.com Stadium to see how Potter's first five signings performed in South Wales and where their career took them over recent years.

Jordi Govea

Govea arrived on a three-year deal from Real Madrid to become Potter's first signing while at the helm, with the academy product initially linking up with the U23s setup.

The Ecuadorian-born defender was unable to break into the first-team squad, however, making four appearances in the Premier League 2 for Swansea City with injury hampering his start to life in South Wales.

Govea departed at the end of his contract, signing for FC Cincinnati 2 in 2022 after having a trial at Birmingham City earlier in the year.

The left-back has since moved to Bulgarian top-flight side Beroe ahead of this season, where he has become a regular for the Greens.

Joel Asoro

Utilising his knowledge of Swedish talent, Potter acquired 19-year-old Joel Asoro from Sunderland on a four-year deal after the teenager showcased some impressive cameos for the Black Cats.

The Swedish international, however, struggled to break into the starting eleven, making four starts in 14 Championship appearances for the Swans, recording one assist.

The winger made a temporary switch to FC Groningen the following season, playing 15 times in the Eredivisie before the season was curtailed.

The now 24-year-old failed to make an appearance in his next loan move to Genoa and subsequently moved back to Sweden with Djurgårdens IF in 2021, where he enjoyed his first run of regular game time, playing 71 times across three seasons in the Allsvenkan, scoring 12 times.

Asoro has since made another move, joining Ligue 1 outfit Metz ahead of this season.

Barrie McKay

Recording more than 100 appearances in Rangers' rise back up the footballing pyramid, McKay made the switch to the Midlands with Nottingham Forest in 2017, recording 12 goal contributions in 26 appearances in what proved to be an impressive debut campaign in the English second tier.

The Scottish international signed a three-year deal with Swansea the following year, with the pacy winger making another 30 Championship appearances, scoring two goals and five assists with strikes in the 1-0 and 4-3 wins over Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United respectively.

Game time deteriorated in his second year at the club, however, playing just four league games before spending the next 18 months on loan at Fleetwood Town, featuring 34 times in League One.

The 28-year-old has since returned to Scotland with Hearts, where he has played more than 70 times in the Scottish capital, competing at both the top-end of the Scottish Premiership along with the joys of European football.

Bersant Celina

The Manchester City academy graduate made the permanent move to Swansea in the summer of 2018 following loan spells at FC Twente and Ipswich Town.

The playmaker made 38 appearances in his first season, recording 11 goal contributions - the joint-second highest at the club.

The Kosovan international went on to play another 35 Championship matches the following year, as the Swans recorded a play-off finish, before moving to Ligue 1 side Dijon that summer.

The 27-year-old has made several moves after playing 32 times in the French top flight, plying his trade for Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Kasımpaşa and current club AIK, all on loan from Dijon.

Declan John

A former Bluebird, John returned to South Wales following a year at Rangers, playing 26 times for the Scottish giants.

The left-back played just ten Championship matches in his first season for Swansea, with stalwart Kyle Naughton proving tough competition for regular minutes.

Game time only declined the following year, however, as he made just one league cameo before moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2021, a move which was made permanent in the summer.

Making 79 league appearances in the third and fourth tier for the Trotters, the 28-year-old joined Salford City on a short-term loan on deadline day.