Graham Potter picks out “quiet lad” that “really impressed” him in Man City v Chelsea EFL Cup tie

Chelsea boss Graham Potter picked out Lewis Hall for praise after the 18-year-old “really impressed” him in last night’s EFL Cup defeat to Manchester City.

The Blues were knocked out by their Premier League rivals, who beat them 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

Potter’s side were unable to respond to second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez as they slipped to a third defeat in four games.

The Chelsea manager named a fairly strong XI but included Hall from the start at left wing-back.

The teenager did well both in and out of possession – standing out in what was another fairly underwhelming performance from the west Londoners.

Speaking to the Evening Standard after the game, Potter picked out the versatile midfielder for specific praise.

He said: “I really enjoyed his performance.

“He took responsibility, took the ball in tight areas, attacked the box, and could’ve scored a couple of goals on another day.

“So it was a really nice performance, a mature performance, I thought. He is a quiet lad but goes about his work. I’ve been really impressed with him.”

Hall made his debut under Thomas Tuchel in the FA Cup last season and has been a regular fixture in the Blues’ age-group sides for some time now.

The Verdict

Potter’s Chelsea have run out of steam a little after a strong start and last night was hardly a thrilling performance from the Blues but it will have excited supporters to see a young player step up.

The teenager’s second senior appearance was a promising one and more proof, if it was needed, that there is plenty of talent in the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.

He’s certainly impressed the manager, who picked him out as one of the standout players after the game.

With Ben Chilwell sidelined with a hamstring injury, the 18-year-old may even be able to force his way into Potter’s first team plans more regularly.