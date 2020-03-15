Graham Potter makes admission regarding Ben White’s future after Leeds United loan

Brighton boss Graham Potter has claimed he still views Ben White as part of his future plans following the defender’s successful loan stint at promotion-chasing Leeds United this campaign.

White joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal over the summer and he has become a key figure during Leeds’ promotion push, with the centre-back having played every minute in the league for the Championship leaders since the start of the season.

The 22-year-old has formed an impressive centre-back partnership with club captain Liam Cooper over the course of the campaign, while Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has also opted to use White in a central defensive midfield role at times.

Potter has now revealed he has been tracking White’s progress since he made the switch to Elland Road over the summer, with the Seagulls boss having praised the defender for his formidable performances at the heart of Leeds’ defence.

“I’m aware of his progress and we keep a track of that, he’s been doing well,” Potter said, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We’re pleased with how he’s doing there, and the stakes are obviously high with Leeds trying to get into the Premier League, but those experiences bring their own challenges and will help him in his development.”

Potter has previously admitted he attempted to sign White during his stint as Swansea City boss last season, and the Brighton head coach has now suggested he sees a future for White at the Amex Stadium following the conclusion of his loan move.

“I’ve been aware of his progress since he was [on loan] at Newport County and I wanted to sign him when I was in charge at Swansea City,” Potter added.

“I’m delighted with the experience he’s had so far this season with Leeds and we’re looking forward to working with him in the future.”

Can you score maximum points in this Leeds quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Was John Charles' record goalscoring season higher or lower than 40 goals? Higher Lower

The Verdict

White has been such an important figure for Leeds this term as he has confidently filled the void left by Pontus Jansson over the summer, and it now seems increasingly likely that the Whites will push to sign the Brighton defender on a permanent deal.

Potter’s comments suggest it will not be easy for Leeds to tempt Brighton into doing business for the centre-back, but the Elland Road side would surely stand a good chance of signing him if they manage to seal promotion to the Premier League.

It also seems inevitable that White would want to join Leeds on a permanent deal given his success at the club this campaign, but transfer interest from other top Premier League clubs certainly has the potential to throw a spanner into the works.