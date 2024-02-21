Sunderland are once again searching for a new head coach following the decision to part ways with Michael Beale.

The 44-year-old lasted just 63 days in charge at the Stadium of Light before being dismissed earlier this week.

Two defeats in his final two games ended his short-lived reign, with the team competing for promotion to the Premier League.

A 2-1 loss to Birmingham City proved the final straw, with a list of names now being mentioned as potential replacements at the Wearside outfit.

One name that was linked back in December when the club was searching for Tony Mowbray’s replacement was ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who remains out of work.

Palmer raises Potter uncertainty

Carlton Palmer believes Potter needs to kickstart his career somewhere following his brief stint at Chelsea last season, which lasted just a few months.

Although, while he believes Potter would be willing to discuss the role, he has raised doubts over whether a move to Sunderland is what the Englishman will want as the next step in his career.

“Graham’s got to start again somewhere,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He did fantastically well at Brighton, which prompted Chelsea to take him to the football club.

“I thought he was on a hiding to nothing at Chelsea.

“I don’t think you could look at what happened at Chelsea as a guideline as to how good Graham Potter is as a manager.

“It was a really difficult situation.

“As you’ve seen [Mauricio] Pochettino is having a difficult time at Chelsea, [although] ironically they have the chance of winning a cup this weekend against Liverpool.

“So, he’s got to start again somewhere.

“But I think the problem is at Sunderland would [someone like] a Graham Potter take a job at Sunderland under the present regime in terms of wanting to work with the young players, not recruiting senior players, and getting that balance right.

“Would he take the job under those circumstances?

“Well, Graham Potter needs to get going again, he needs to get a manager’s job again, and it’s always difficult to choose which is the right role.

“Certainly, I think Graham Potter would be interested in talking to the Sunderland hierarchy.”

Sunderland league position

Beale has left the team sitting 10th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

Defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in recent fixtures have hurt their play-off chances, but there are still 13 games remaining.

Mike Dodds has been placed in interim charge of the first team squad until the end of the season, with his first game back in the role coming against Swansea City on 24 February.

Potter would be an ambitious hire

Potter would be more likely to join the club if they were to gain promotion to the Premier League under Dodds.

If the club is still in the Championship, then it may prove difficult to convince him to take the step down to the second division.

However, it would be a huge coup if they could convince him to join, as Potter’s career has been exceptional.

The poor stint at Chelsea is not a fair reflection of his ability, and the rest of the work he’s done is a much greater indicator of his potential.