Bradford City manager Graham Alexander believes his side have proven the doubters wrong after securing a battling point away at Crewe Alexandra.

Having gone 1-0 down to Omar Bogle's goal early in the second half, the Bantams responded swiftly through Alex Pattison. However, the midfielder then acted recklessly, kicking the ball and following through onto Bogle while the striker was still on the floor, resulting in a red card.

This meant they had to play the final 33 minutes plus added time with ten men, but they held on well and denied Crewe any clear goalscoring opportunities to come away with a 1-1 draw.

Bradford City's past six League Two fixtures Opposition Result Cheltenham Town 1-1 Draw Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Loss Fleetwood Town 1-0 Loss Colchester 1-1 Draw Barrow 1-1 Draw Crewe 1-1 Draw

Graham Alexander answers critics amid Bradford City slump in form

This leaves Bradford in 11th place and while it extended their winless run in the league to six, Alexander believes there was enough in the performance to suggest a precious three points is around the corner.

Speaking to the press, Alexander said: "People from the outside might have written us off after how we played in the last game (1-1 draw with Barrow) and coming to Crewe, who have got a fantastic record at home.

"But, there's still life in us and there's still a fight in us. That's what we're going to keep doing.

"Everybody at the club deserves that. We represent everybody else, so let's represent them in the best way."

Bradford need to turn this sort of character into consistent performances on the pitch and a fixture against a struggling Swindon Town on Saturday provides ample opportunity to right their recent wrongdoings.

Christmas period is crucial for Graham Alexander and Bradford City promotion push

With fixtures coming thick and fast for the Bantams over the Christmas period, it is vital they rediscover the form that had them sitting in fifth place after 12 games.

While the patchy form has done them no favours, they are still only sitting five points off sixth-placed Milton Keynes Dons.

This ground could easily be made up over a crucial festive period where they play the likes of Notts County, Chesterfield and Port Vale, who are all above Bradford in the league table.

However, Alexander will know that if this poor run continues into the new year he will find himself under increasing pressure, with the Bantams fan base ever expectant.

Having consistently featured in the midtable reaches of League Two since returning to the division in 2019-20, Bradford supporters will be desperate for a campaign with something on the line.

But, if they don't start providing the fight evidenced in the Crewe game consistently, then it is difficult to see them attacking that top seven, and it could eventually end up costing Alexander his job, when it's all said and done.