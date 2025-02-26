Bradford City manager Graham Alexander praised the club's supporters for the backing they gave his side in the 1-0 win over Bromley at Hayes Lane on Tuesday night.

After a 3-0 defeat at Notts County in late December, Bradford sat as low as 12th in the League Two table, and some sections of the fan base were calling for Alexander to be sacked.

However, that game appears to have been a turning point in the Bantams' season, and after a run of just one defeat in their last 12 league games, Alexander's men have emerged as serious automatic promotion contenders.

Bradford extended their unbeaten run to five matches with the victory against Bromley on Tuesday night, with Bobby Pointon's 82nd-minute goal sealing a deserved three points after a dominant performance.

The result saw the Bantams move up to second in the table, and they are now only seven points behind leaders Walsall ahead of the trip to Alexander's former club Salford City on Saturday.

League Two table (as it stands 26th February) Team P GD Pts 1 Walsall 33 27 67 2 Bradford City 33 15 60 3 Doncaster Rovers 33 8 58 4 AFC Wimbledon 32 23 57 5 Notts County 32 19 57 6 Port Vale 31 8 55 7 Crewe Alexandra 33 8 52 8 Grimsby Town 32 -2 51

Graham Alexander hails Bradford City supporters after Bromley victory

Bradford supporters are known for following their team in large numbers, and despite the fact that it was a midweek fixture, it was no different at Bromley on Tuesday night, with 447 visiting fans making the long trip down to London.

That excellent backing was not lost on Alexander, and speaking after the game, the 53-year-old expressed his delight at the support his side received at Hayes Lane.

"It was a difficult game, we came up against a side who have real attacking threats," Alexander told the club's official website.

"The squad have worked exceptionally hard over the last few weeks and now players are coming into the side seamlessly because they can see and understand what is needed from them in the match.

"It was one of the games where we had to grind out for the full match and make sure that nothing goes to waste."

"We have a tough game on Saturday against a top opponent, so we will need to be prepared for that," Alexander continued.

"There is only one side with a real gap at the top so it will be nip and tuck for the rest of the season.

"I'm delighted to see all the fans come all this way to give us their backing, it is fantastic to see the support for the players."

Bromley performance is a sign of improving Bradford City mentality

Bromley came into Tuesday night's game on a run of three consecutive victories, and they looked set to be tough opponents for Bradford, but while the visitors had to be patient, they still found a way to secure all three points.

The Bantams have had plenty of false dawns in League Two over the past six years, but Alexander's side seem well-equipped to maintain their automatic promotion push this time around, even without injured top scorer Andy Cook, and their win in midweek highlights the improved mentality within the squad compared to previous seasons.

As Alexander says, the race for promotion in League Two remains incredibly tight, with just nine points separating Bradford in second and Grimsby Town in eighth, but the West Yorkshire outfit will now be determined to cement their place in the top three.