Bradford City ended a short era in early October when sacking Mark Hughes as manager, and it took them over a month to find his replacement.

Despite the likes of Karl Robinson and Danny Cowley being linked with the vacancy at the League Two sleeping giant, to the surprise of many it was Graham Alexander who landed the coveted role, just a few weeks after being sacked himself by MK Dons.

Perhaps the Dons weren't the right fit for Alexander and vice versa, but he's been given another chance to rebuild his reputation - it's not going swimmingly well so far for the former Scotland international.

Alexander lost his first two league matches as Bantams boss against Barrow at home and then away at Notts County, but he got off the mark at the third time of asking last weekend when defeating Accrington Stanley 1-0 at Valley Parade, with Tyler Smith on the scoresheet.

Currently, City sit 14th in the League Two table and some five points off the play-off spots, and Alexander probably can't wait to get to January so he can start to model the squad in the way he wants it to look.

And one thing that Alexander has hinted that he's going to do is bring Jake Young back to the club, who was loaned to Swindon Town over the summer as he was unfancied by previous manager Hughes.

Jake Young - how is he performing at Swindon Town?

Huddersfield-born Young returned to West Yorkshire in 2022 with Bradford, signing from Forest Green Rovers but after just seven league appearances for the Bantams last season, he was loaned out to Barrow for the second half of the campaign.

Still not wanted by Hughes when his loan in Cumbria finished, Young instead headed to Swindon, where he has well and truly found his goalscoring touch.

The 22-year-old's early season form was nothing short of incredible, with seven goals in his first four outings, which included netting four times in one match against Crawley Town.

Young did have a seven-match dry spell in the league, but he has found the back of the net in each of his last six fourth tier outings - that form though is set to see Michael Flynn lose out on the attacker for the second half of the campaign though.

Jake Young's Swindon Town League Two Stats, As Per Sofascore Appearances 19 Goals 16 Assists 4 Big Chances Missed 8 Big Chances Created 2 Shots Per Game 3 Key Passes Per Game 0.8 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.8 Fouled Per Game 0.7 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 (Stats Correct As Of December 3, 2023)

Alexander has now hinted that he has a big decision to make in regards to recalling Young in January, and if he wasn't to bring the striker back to Valley Parade then it would be a major mistake and one Bradford fans may find unforgiveable.

Where would Jake Young fit in to Graham Alexander's Bradford City side?

Considering Alexander has started matches with three different formations in his three Bradford league games managed so far, it's hard to know which system he is going to move forward with - a 4-4-2, a 3-4-3 and a 3-5-2.

With the latter being the system used to win against Accrington, that may be the way that Alexander decides to go, and of course if that's the case then it's a formation that Young is perfectly used to playing in - that is how Flynn also chooses to play at Swindon.

Young has formed a great link-up with Dan Kemp in the number 10 role, and if he's brought back to Bradford, then that same partnership could be made with Jamie Walker, with target man Andy Cook besides him.

When he played briefly under Hughes last season, Young was played more often than not on the left of a front three in a 4-2-3-1, and perhaps that did not suit him as much as playing alongside a partner at the top end of the pitch.

Alexander has the perfect system for Young to come back in to though - it's just a case of whether or not he can have the same link-up with Walker and Cook as he does with Kemp and Charlie Austin at the County Ground that will determine whether he can be a success for City.