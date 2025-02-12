Bradford City boss Graham Alexander was full of praise for Alex Pattison after his moment of “pure quality” secured all three points in Tuesday night’s home clash with Accrington Stanley.

The midfielder netted the game’s only goal in the 20th minute, a stunning strike from distance that found the roof of the net, to lift the Bantams up into the automatic promotion positions in League Two.

The midweek victory was Bradford’s eighth consecutive win at Valley Parade – their best run of home form for almost 71 years.

City currently have the fourth tier’s strongest home record this season, having taken 39 points from a possible 48 (according to the Yorkshire Post). That record could become even more vital as the season nears its close and they chase a return to League One.

League Two home table (as per Flashscore) Club GP GD PTS 1 Bradford City 16 +16 39 2 Walsall 16 +17 37 3 AFC Wimbledon 15 +19 33 4 Salford City 16 +7 29 5 Barrow 16 +10 28

Graham Alexander hailed a moment of quality from Alex Pattison

Despite strugglers Accrington putting up an honourable fight at Valley Parade on Tuesday night, they ultimately could do little to stop Alexander’s side from claiming yet another three points on home turf.

This victory was Bradford’s third 1-0 win in a row at home, and it is now four games since they last conceded a goal in front of their own supporters.

Speaking after the game, Alexander was full of praise for Pattison’s screamer. He said: “That was a tough game and tough for both teams.

“I think both teams’ defensive records are good and strong and it was going to probably take a mistake or pure quality to win the game and in the end, it turned out to be pure quality.

“Velocity is a great word and it was an unbelievable strike. I think they worked it well and it wasn’t something pre-planned. They saw an opportunity to work something and it was brilliant from those three players, Richie (Smallwood), Bobby (Pointon) and Patto (Pattison).”

Alexander also pointed out that supporters rarely see goals like that live and, when they do, they are sure to remember them for a long time. He continued: “You are going to get games throughout the season which you won’t remember, but you will remember that goal.

“His first touch sets him up really well and it was a good weight of pass from Bobby Pointon and he was able to take the touch out of his feet, he hit it with pure venom. Fair play to Patto, it was a great strike.”

Bradford may finally get out of League Two

That win over John Doolan’s Accrington lifted Bradford up into League Two’s top three, and they are extremely handily placed to earn themselves a promotion into the third tier.

The Bantams will surely now have one eye on Thursday night, when a favourable result in the promotion ‘six pointer’ between Port Vale and Notts County could help to further strengthen their position.

Alexander’s charges have put themselves in a fantastic position to secure a return to League One for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

With Salford, Port Vale, Crewe, Notts County and Doncaster still to play, City certainly face some big tests ahead of them. However, given Walsall’s struggles of late (the Saddlers have now taken just two points from the last 15 available), there is a growing sense among the chasing pack that all three automatic promotion spots could still be up for grabs.