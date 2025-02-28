Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has heaped praise on Birmingham City loanee Brandon Khela – tipping the youngster to go on to bigger and better things.

Khela arrived at Valley Parade on a loan deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window, arriving at Bradford for his first proper taste of EFL football.

The Coventry-born midfielder had featured once for Birmingham in the Championship last year, as well as making two cameo appearances off the bench in League One this season.

Brandon Khela impressing during Bradford City loan spell

After playing a bit-part role under Chris Davies in the first half of Birmingham City’s League One campaign, it was decided in the January transfer window for Khela to finish the season out on loan.

Bradford City swooped in, drafting the then-teenager into their squad for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign.

Now 20 years old, Khela has made four appearances for the Bantams, impressing enough to make his first League Two start for Bradford last time out.

Brandon Khela Bradford City appearances (As of 28/02, as per transfermarkt.co.uk) Match Minutes (*denotes start) Walsall - 3-0 (H) 9 Accrington Stanley - 1-0 (H) 8 MK Dons - 2-0 (H) 60 Bromley - 1-0 (A) 77*

Khela’s performances for Bradford have clearly caught the eye, leading to Bantams boss Alexander handing out praise for the youngster.

Bradford’s manager also noted Khela’s attitude to being often left on the bench, believing the Birmingham loanee to have taken the disappointment as fuel in training.

Alexander told the Telegraph and Argus: “Brandon’s a really good player who will do good things in his career and we’re delighted to have him.

“He has managed his frustration really well and how he behaves and acts. I’ve got no doubts about where he’s going to go in his career, so we’re delighted to have him right now.

“I had no qualms putting him into what I knew would be a tough game because of how he’s been and how he played on Saturday.

“He’s had to be patient but he’s another good player to be able to call upon.”

Brandon Khela came through Birmingham City’s academy with Jude Bellingham

The 20-year-old will hope to be the next youth product to make an impact at St Andrew’s.

Khela briefly played with Real Madrid Galactico Jude Bellingham in Birmingham’s academy, as well as the England star’s younger brother, Jobe, who is starring in the Championship with Sunderland.

Able to play any through the centre of midfield, Khela is also versatile enough to be deployed on the left wing or even at left back.

He also enjoyed a loan spell with Scottish top-flight outfit Ross County at the end of the 2023/24 season, making his debut against Glasgow giants Celtic.

The Birmingham City academy graduate would go on to make 15 appearances during his time north of the border, scoring his only goal in his final match.

Capped twice by England’s under-17 side, the 20-year-old scored his first senior goal for Birmingham at the start of this season, notching on his EFL Cup debut against Charlton Athletic in August.

In total, Khela made six appearances for Blues this season prior to his loan spell away, making two starts.