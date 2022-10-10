Graeme Souness issues prediction on Steve Bruce following West Brom dismissal

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes there’s a chance Steve Bruce could make a return to management despite enduring a poor spell at West Bromwich Albion, speaking on talkSPORT.

The 61-year-old was dismissed from his job this morning after winning just one of his opening 13 league fixtures of the campaign with the Baggies, falling well short of expectations considering the summer signings they made.

With Albion previously struggling in front of goal last season, John Swift, Jed Wallace and Brandon Thomas-Asante all arrived in the summer and looked set to improve their fortunes in front of goal.

However, their defence also became leakier this season and that has proved to be costly for Bruce in the end, even though a 0-0 draw against Luton Town at the weekend proved to be the last straw for the Baggies’ hierarchy.

With the 61-year-old suffering a poor spell at The Hawthorns and also going through turbulent times at Aston Villa and Newcastle United in recent years, it’s currently unclear whether he would be prepared to return to the managerial game if another opportunity came up.

Souness is one man who believes we may not have seen the last of him just yet.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, he said: “He knows his way around the leagues and getting promoted.

“He knows his way around football so he will have known this was coming down the road. They made a bad start going back to last year and the writing was on the wall.

“And he’s a big boy, he will take his medicine and whether he chooses to call it a day or go on, I know him, I wouldn’t profess to know him really well, but I think we might see him pop up somewhere again.

“He’s got a track record of getting people up but this has not been a good experience for him.”

The Verdict:

Bruce desperately needs an extended period of time away from the game and he should have taken that time off following his dismissal from the Newcastle job – because that was a very turbulent spell.

He may have enjoyed high points at St James’ Park – but by the end of his time at the club – he was disliked by many of the Magpies’ supporters and has been the subject of abuse from many fans of all clubs on social media in recent times.

Now is his chance to recharge his batteries, something that could be useful for him before potentially making one last return to see if he can salvage his reputation.

He was very highly rated during his time at Hull City and has enjoyed a decent amount of success during his managerial career – but recent spells at Albion, Newcastle and Villa have clouded that.

If he can make a successful return to management, it would be the ideal way to end a long career, with punditry possible an option for him once he decides to call it a day. He won’t want to end this time in management on a sour note though.