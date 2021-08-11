Graeme Shinnie to Ipswich Town: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie is said to be a player of interest to Ipswich Town this summer, as per a recent report by the Ipswich Star.

The experienced Scotsman is said to be viewed as the ideal alternative to Joe Morrell after Portsmouth beat the Tractor Boys to the signing of the Luton Town man earlier this week.

Here, we take some time to weigh up Shinnie’s potential move to Portman Road and discuss where he could fit in to Paul Cook’s talented squad.

Is it a good potential move?

Without being overly harsh on Derby, it would be fair to say that they are in a state of disarray as a football club at this present time.

This is sure to be factor that would come into Shinnie’s thinking about where he can see his future going, as realistically staying with the Rams at the moment probably isn’t high on the list of his priorities, given their delicate financial situation.

A move to Ipswich offers the 30-year-old a chance to join a club that is on the up under new ownership and a genuine chance of getting a promotion onto his CV.

So in short, the move seems like a no brainer on paper.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Ipswich Town’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21: Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic? Max Ehmer Gwion Edwards Teddy Bishop Jon Nolan

Would he start?

Cook has largely stuck with the midfield partnership of Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans and by that notion it is hard to see whether Shinnie would be an automatic starter for the Tractor Boys.

At this stage of his career he would understandably want to be playing regularly, so perhaps it could be suggested that there would be either some rotation involved or a possibility of a three in midfield being deployed by the Ipswich boss to accommodate the Derby man.

Town’s main focus has been on adding to the depth of their squad, but they may encounter some issues when the high earners of the team are complaining about their playing time further down the line.

What does he offer?

Shinnie offers an experienced Championship level option who played regularly in the second tier last season and knows what it takes to perform to the highest standards in the Football League.

He offers a good shield in front of the defence that breaks up opposition attacks and is also capable of dictating the play from deep because of his varied passing range.

In conclusion this would be yet another eye catching addition for this ambitious Ipswich side as they seek to fulfil their promotion ambitions at the third attempt.