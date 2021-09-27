Graeme Shinnie reveals the impact that administration has had on the Derby County squad

Derby County have performed tremendously well on the pitch considering their situation at board level.

Graeme Shinnie explained the effect it has had on the squad when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “If anything it has brought us together. It’s been really heartwarming to see everyone fighting. Us players will continue to do the best we can and keep the pride in the club.”

With Derby selling out their away allocation at Bramall Lane this weekend, and the wounded animal that the Rams are at the moment battling on at 0-0 until additional time despite going down to ten men, the unity at the club was clear to see.

There is a strong bond between the supporters and the players and the manager, such that has not been present in recent years. A crumb of comfort from what is set to be an extremely difficult season.

It remains to be seen how the players and manager will be dealt with by the administrators at the club. The Rams continue to provide a welcome distraction on the pitch, giving their supporters performances they can proud of after a difficult year watching from their living rooms.

Next up Derby host Reading in pursuit of back to back home wins.

The Verdict

It is a credit to Rooney and his motivational methods that he has been able to get his players buying into their uphill battle this season.

The performances have been so determined it feels like he has a group that will run through brick walls for him. That was definitely not the case at the back end of last season when County faltered to nearly be relegated.

To go from that to a depleted squad that if anything is performing better the worse their situations becomes at boardroom level is refreshing to see and will stand in good stead everyone involved in looking forward in their careers.