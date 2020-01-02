Graeme Jones gives his verdict on Luton’s loss to Millwall

Graeme Jones said that his side’s gameplan “worked” for 70 minutes against Millwall, but Luton ultimately went down 3-1 to the Lions in what was the Hatters’ ninth straight defeat away from home.

Luton took the lead during the first half courtesy of centre-half Sonny Bradley, who met a free-kick into the box with his head, which found its way into the bottom corner past Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal.

However, Millwall looked a rejuvenated side in the second half, while Luton were penned back.

The Lions proceeded to equalise in the 69th minute courtesy of Tom Bradshaw, and the South London side found the net two more times in the final twenty minutes to settle the contest.

Luton remain in the Championship relegation zone, and are now on yet another poor run, having lost five of their last six league games.

Speaking to the club website following the defeat, Graeme Jones still found the positives despite the result.

“The game plan worked really, really well but we couldn’t sustain it,” he said.

“I could easily talk about the positives but I don’t think anyone wants to hear it, I just think it was a resolute display for 70 minutes.”

He added that he is aware of Luton’s poor record away from home, where his side have amassed six points from a possible 42 available.

“It’s been the story of our away season really, since Blackburn we have found it difficult.”

The win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in September was Luton’s last victory on their travels.

The Verdict

Luton fans are not in the best of spirits at present, and are laying the blame onto the manager for the consistent poor performances away from home.

The objective for the club this season is to avoid relegation. To do so, their away record must improve, especially with the recent resurgences of the teams around them near the bottom of the table.