West Brom endured a mix 2022/23 campaign as they missed out on the playoffs once again.

After a poor start under Steve Bruce, Carlos Corberan was brought in to galvanised a promotion push from the Championship but just missed out, despite rising out of the bottom three.

It does mean a third consecutive season in the second tier for the Baggies as they look plot a Premier League promotion campaign for next season in what looks to be a competitive division.

They do possess quality among their ranks though, with the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift brought in last summer, whilst Daryl Dike will be hoping he can return to the fold as soon as possible after his achilles injury.

Grady Diangana is another player worth mentioning, but he has seen his form drop off considerably since his arrival on a permanent transfer from West Ham in 2020.

Here, we take a look at how much the winger is estimated to be earning at the club and what the future holds for him.

How much is Grady Diangana earning at West Brom?

Diangana was signed on a permanent deal worth up to £18m, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

He has however struggled to find form of late, failing to live up to the high expectations he set himself in his initial loan move from the Hammers in 2019 where he scored eight and assisted six.

Now though, he is one of West Brom's highest earners, taking home an average of £20,385 per week, according to Capology.

That works out at £1.06m per year with his contract due to expire in 2025.

How does this compare to the rest of the West Brom squad?

West Brom currently have several players who remain at the club from their spell in the Premier League which will no doubt contribute to their high salaries.

The current top earner is Jake Livermore, taking home £45,962 per week, although he will be departing this summer along, with Marc Albrighton second on £45,000 who will also be leaving.

This is closely followed by Adam Reach on £40,000, with Daryl Dike on £32,308. Diangana is still someway down the list in eighth on £20,385 which is still a considerable amount for a Championship side.

Is Grady Diangana worth the investment from the club?

It's clear that Diangana has ability but has suffered significantly with form and confidence. Given West Brom's poor form collectively, it's no surprise that a flair player like Diangana has suffered.

His best spell in a Baggies shirt came under Slaven Bilic, who played a system that allowed the likes of Diangana and Matheus Pereira the opportunity to flourish. Since then, Sam Allardyce, Valerien Ismael, Steve Bruce and now Carlos Corberan have all been at the helm at the Hawthorns.

Those four managers probably sit on the pragmatic end of the footballing spectrum but that's not to say Diangana will never hit form again, as he has shown glimpes under Corberan and is likely to do the same next season.