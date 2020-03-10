Grady Diangana update emerges ahead of West Brom’s clash with Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana has returned to training ahead of the club’s meeting with Birmingham City this weekend.

As confirmed by footage posted by the Baggies’ official Twitter account, the 21-year-old has stepped up his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury by featuring alongside his team-mates in Monday’s training session.

Diangana, who joined West Brom on loan from West Ham United last summer, has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since January after he limped off during the early stages of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Stoke City.

A standout performer for the Baggies this season, the winger has produced 11 direct goal contributions in 22 appearances in all competitions.

In Diangana’s absence, West Brom have experienced a mixed run of the form in the Championship under the guidance of manager Slaven Bilic.

Whilst they were able to win five of their seven league games last month, West Brom were recently overtaken in the second-tier standings by Leeds United after underwhelming displays against Wigan Athletic and Swansea City.

Currently six points clear of third-place Fulham, the Baggies will be hoping to extend this particular gap on Saturday when they host Birmingham at the Hawthorns.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Slaven Bilic-based quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 How many Championship games has Bilic won during his time in charge of West Brom? 17 18 21 19

The Verdict

This is without doubt a huge a boost for West Brom’s promotion hopes as Diangana has set the second-tier alight at times this season.

Providing that he continues to make strides in terms of his recovery this week, it will be intriguing to see whether the winger is included in the Baggies’ match-day squad this weekend by Bilic.

Whilst the likes of Callum Robinson and Matheus Pereira have performed admirably in Diangana’s absence, the England Under-21 international could help West Brom get over the winning line in May if he is able to maintain his fitness.

In order to prevent the possibility of any further injury setbacks, Bilic ought to consider easing the winger back into action over the coming weeks.