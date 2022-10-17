Grady Diangana starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Bristol City on Tuesday night

West Bromwich Albion pulled themselves out of the Championship relegation zone with an impressive 2-0 win at Reading on Saturday.

Supporters may point to the sacking of Steve Bruce as being the catalyst for a change in fortunes for the Baggies, however, judging on their performance level so far this season, there was a good chance that an upturn in form was not too far away.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman was the star of the show, being recalled to the starting XI by caretaker manager Richard Beale and Albion have a great chance to register back-to-back wins when they welcome an out-of-sorts Bristol City side to The Hawthorns.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that took all three points from the Select Car Leasing Stadium at the weekend…

It would be a surprise for Beale and James Morrison to change too much from the winning formula that got their temporary leadership up and running in style.

The only change from the Baggies’ final match under Bruce was Gardner-Hickman stepping into midfield in the place of Okay Yokuslu, and should no niggles have been picked up over the weekend, an unchanged side would likely be welcomed by the home faithful.

Matt Phillips at right wing back is one area of the pitch that the Robins could look to exploit, but that said, Conor Townsend can tuck inside and make it a back four, when necessary, with Dara O’Shea comfortable in occupying spaces on the right-hand side.

The Robins have been vulnerable defensively so far this season and the Baggies can cut the gap to them to just one-point in victory.