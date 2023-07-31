There is much uncertainty surrounding Grady Diangana's West Bromwich Albion future this summer.

It remains to be seen wether he will still be plying his trade at West Brom when the new Championship campaign gets underway this weekend, with his future at The Hawthorns potentially coming to an end during this window.

The 25-year-old featured 31 times in the league last time out, with 21 of these coming in the form of starts, chipping in with four goals and registering a further three assists, during a season where he was unable to have as much of an impact as he has done in other campaigns.

The Baggies signed Diangana from West Ham in a deal reportedly worth up to £18 million in the summer of 2020 having enjoyed a successful initial stint on loan during the 2019/20 season.

The winger has played 128 times for West Brom in total, scoring 15 goals and notching a further 11 assists, but appears to be out of favour, with two years remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns.

What is the latest transfer news concerning West Brom winger Grady Diangana?

Whilst we wait and see how Diangana’s situation at West Brom plays out over what remains of this summer transfer window, here, we take a look at the latest news surrounding the 25-year-old and his potential exit…

West Brom's uncertainty

Earlier in the summer transfer window, a report from Sunday People suggested that the Baggies would listen to offers for influential pair Dara O'Shea and Diangana.

A more recent update from journalist Darren Witcoop has suggested that the stance at Albion has not changed, even with the O'Shea sale, as he has claimed that the Baggies are still looking to generate funds through player sales.

West Brom have been unable to sign a permanent player this window, due to the financial issues surrounding the club. The club's solitary incoming has been the signing of Jeremy Sarmiento on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian international winger could be seen as a potential replacement for Diangana, too.

Leeds United interest?

According to a report from the Express & Star, Leeds United are one of several Championship clubs who are keeping an eye on the pacy winger ahead of the start of the new second tier season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones spoke to Give Me Sport about Leeds' interest in the 25-year-old and said that he could be an ideal Wilfried Gnonto replacement if the winger is to depart Elland Road in what remains of this window.

Other wingers at Leeds have also been linked with moves away, with uncertainity also surroduning the futures of Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, and Crysencio Summerville. Diangana may be seen as a replacement should any of Leeds' star wide players depart.

Leicester City and Burnley join the race

Leicester are closing in on the signing of Stephy Mavididi but may want another winger, in the form of West Bromwich Albion's out of favour attacker.

Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse has revealed that there is interest in the 25-year-old winger now coming from the Championship and also the Premier League, in the form of Leicester and also Burnley.

He said: "Leicester and Burnley are among the clubs who are keeping an eye on Grady Diangana. Winger joined West Brom permanently in 2020."