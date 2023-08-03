Grady Diangana could be the next big departure from the Hawthorns with numerous clubs said to be monitoring his situation.

The 25-year-old winger dazzled the Albion faithful in his initial spell at the club, a loan move during the 2019-20 season seeing numerous entertaining displays as West Brom secured automatic promotion back to the big time. With eight goals and six assists, Diangana proved to be a danger with the ball at his feet, dancing around opponents while developing an effective partnership with star Matheus Pereira.

A debut campaign to remember was soon made permanent by Slaven Bilić as they prepared for life back in the top flight, a reported fee by the Express & Star of an initial £12m rising to a club-record £18m.

However, hampered by injury, Diangana was unable to flourish in the Premier League, a darting finish across goal against Everton his only goal in the Premier League as the Baggies were condemned to instant relegation.

Since returning to the Championship, the West Ham academy product has yet to hit the heights he enjoyed in the 2019-20 season, with injuries once again playing a factor with his side languishing in mid-table for the past two seasons.

Yet the undoubted quality he possesses has naturally garnered interest from across the country and beyond with West Brom’s financial woes suggesting a sale of one of their more valuable assets could be on the cards and for Diangana, a fresh start in hopes of recapturing old form.

How much is Diangana worth?

After a large outlay on the initial deal for Diangana, three years on, the move has not proved fruitful, particularly from a financial perspective.

As reported by Lewis Cox of the Express & Star, the value of the winger has plummeted, partly due to West Brom’s issues behind the scenes weakening their position in terms of transfer negotiations. It is believed £7 million would now be enough to acquire his services with Premier League clubs and recently-relegated sides most likely to part with that level of cash.

The earlier sale of Dara O’Shea to Burnley means the Baggies will not be rushed into any deal despite sales are still necessary, as reported by John Percy of the Telegraph. With the long-term injury of Daryl Dike, Diangana appears to be one of the more financially-beneficial outgoings where a multi-million pound deal could be crucial for the club’s long-term health.

Who is interested in signing Diangana from West Brom?

Multiple clubs have already hinted interest in the 25-year-old with newly-promoted Burnley one of the top suitors, according to Tom Collomosse of the Daily Mail, which somewhat comes as a shock due to the quality they currently possess in the wide areas.

The likes of Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Anass Zaroury are three high-quality inclusions in Vincent Kompany’s side alone, where competition for game time would be fierce at Turf Moor.

A chance to play for promotion favourites Leicester City could also be to Diangana’s liking, the Foxes still in need of quality on either flank despite the recent signing of Stephy Mavididi from Montpellier.

Leeds United, however, are not in the race as reported Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Could Diangana be the next star to take Saudi Arabia move?

Away from the UK, as also reported by Lewis Cox, Saudi Arabia are believed to be interested in the former England youth international. The aforementioned price tag could be easily afforded with spending exceeding the £3.5 billion mark in the past two years.

Diangana would be the latest in a long line of players to depart the UK this window in favour of a move overseas, the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Ruben Neves and Alex Telles all leaving recently.

Ultimately, interest far and wide highlights the potential quality of the talented winger, where parting ways and a fresh start for the player may be the best move for both parties.