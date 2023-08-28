Highlights West Brom are willing to let winger Grady Diangana leave to raise funds for squad strengthening.

West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana is still the subject of a lot of transfer speculation as the window draws to a close.

Diangana has been out of action for a while now but that hasn’t fully dampened the spirits of his potential suitors.

West Brom are reportedly willing to let the 25-year-old, formerly of West Ham United, depart, as they look to raise money to further strengthen their own squad.

Burnley looking to make more additions

It has been said that Burnley are one of the two teams who have been interested in Diangana all summer long.

The Clarets of course lifted the Championship title last season and are now looking to reestablish themselves in the top-flight with Vincent Kompany at the helm.

Already, Burnley have signed a total of 13 players according to Transfermarkt for just short of a combined £100 million. Among these new faces are Sander Berge and Dara O’Shea who themselves arrived from EFL clubs. Berge arrived via Sheffield United even though they were also promoted whilst O’Shea joined from Diangana’s current employers, West Brom.

The winger could be set to follow in O’Shea’s footsteps and make the move to Turf Moor to play an exciting brand of football under the Premier League winner-turned-manager.

Thus far, a lot of the attacking rivals for Burnley operate best off of the left and so Diangana would be a welcome addition on the right, where he could rival Manuel Benson for playing time.

The shift of priorities at Elland Road

Leeds United’s situation in relation to Diangana may have changed drastically in the last week or so following the latest Wilfried Gnonto news.

The young winger was heavily linked with Everton to the point that he himself was trying to force a move to Goodison Park.

This is no longer the case and Leeds boss Daniel Farke has been quoted as saying the following. "I'm always open to give a young player a second chance.”

With Gnonto likely to be a huge asset for Leeds if he does make a swift return to action, the chances of them moving for Diangana are heavily diminished.

Diangana dealing with injury

Diangana hasn’t featured for the Baggies since late February when he was part of a side that beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Hawthorns. He was regularly appearing then but has since had to work through injury concerns.

Also sidelined for Carlos Corberan’s side are USMNT striker Daryl Dike and also Adam Reach, both of whom are expected to be out for a considerable amount of time. The former has been in and out of the treatment room since trading Orlando for the West Midlands, and it is a nasty ACL injury that he is currently dealing with.

Back to Diangana, and Corberan offered an update over a month ago, as per Birmingham Live, with nothing really being said since.

“The surgery, to take out what was needed, was successful, and the recovery has been excellent. We are very surprised how quickly he has recovered, but still I cannot tell you when to expect him back with the group. He has done everything he can do and more, his mentality has been exceptional."

Given that Dike is absent and Brandon Thomas-Asante has picked up knocks here and there, the Baggies’ faithful will be hoping to retain the services of Grady Diangana.