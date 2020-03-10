‘Grady all day’ – Plenty of West Brom fans try and pick one of creative loan duo

West Bromwich Albion have had a successful season so far, but aren’t quite over the line yet in the race for promotion.

The Baggies are six points clear of third placed Fulham, and there are now just nine games left in the Championship season.

Slaven Bilic has worked his magic throughout the campaign, and has brought in a number of impressive players including some loanees to boost the creativity within the squad.

Two of the midfielders who have been brought in are Filip Krovinovic from Benfica in Portugal and Grady Diangana from West Ham United.

The duo both came in on loan, and have been effective throughout the campaign, although not more than Matheus Pereira – who is set to sign permanently from Sporting CP.

With both Diangana and Krovinovic heading back to their parent clubs at the end of the season, Football League World asked Facebook group, The Real West Brom Fanzone, which of the duo they’d want to sign if they had to pick one.

Here are the replies…

Darryl Wadley: Grady all day.

Kristian Green: Like them both equally but I’d pick Grady. There’s lots of players out there that do what Filip does. Grady type players are hard to come by.

Samuel Roberts: Krovinovic only because he’s different. Grady is quality but lots of players like him about.

Mark Lathum: Grady, extra quality who does things that can create goals. He also scores more goals.

Ian Wright: Diangana – his speed and quick goal minded threat and being able to turn players inside out.

Martin Rodger: Krovinovic… Diangana good player but remember Barnsley RB had him in his pocket all game and be better RB in Prem than that.

David Collins: Grady for sure. Krovinovic is good but a bit erratic, Grady is better on the ball and can do more with it.