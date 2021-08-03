Grabban in: On paper, is this Nottingham Forest’s best XI that Chris Hughton can field right now?

Following the end of a drab 2020/21 campaign, many were expecting Nottingham Forest to be in for a busy summer under Chris Hughton.

The Reds completely failed to live up to expectations last season and staggered to a 17th placed finish in the Championship, leaving the experienced 62-year-old with plenty of work to do in the summer.

Forest bid farewell to 12 players at the end of last season, with five loan players all returning to their parent clubs and a further seven being let go upon the expiration of their contracts, paving the way for new faces to arrive and for Hughton to finally make his mark on his squad.

Instead, with four days to go until the start of a new Championship campaign, Forest have made only one signing, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath arriving on a three-year deal initially as back-up to Brice Samba.

It has been a frustrating window so far for Hughton, with finances proving to be a nuisance following a season behind-closed-doors and lengthy deals handed out in the past.

It has been hard for new CEO Dane Murphy to really stamp his authority on Trentside, too, and any business they do conduct will go right down to the wire this window.

In the meantime, Hughton will be preparing his side for their first Championship fixture, with a trip to Coventry City on the horizon this weekend.

Here, we take a look at what the manager’s best XI might look like on paper, taking injuries into account, as the new campaign draws ever closer…