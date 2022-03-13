Grabban in: Is this Nottingham Forest’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Nottingham Forest assembled a very strong squad for Championship level in the summer and underperformed in the first half of the season before strengthening their promotion bid further in the January transfer window.

The club have used the loan market exceptionally well and have recruited five key players in Djed Spence, Max Lowe, James Garner, Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis, demonstrating the appeal of playing under Steve Cooper.

Lewis Grabban has been out of the team through injury of late and Brice Samba with a suspension, but if the Reds do make the top six, Cooper will be expecting to have a full squad to pick from in the crunch encounters.

Here, we have put together Forest’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit…

Zinckernagel, Jack Colback, Ethan Horvath and Sam Surridge all stake a credible claim to be in the XI, with Colback potentially providing better balance in midfield areas, but this team would be the most intimidating for an opposition side travelling to the City Ground for a play-off semi final.

Cooper has improved almost every player at the club since replacing Chris Hughton in the dugout and will be optimistic about his side’s chances, when they welcome Liverpool in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Nottingham Forest players born in?

1 of 20 Brennan Johnson Peterborough Burton Derby Nottingham

The defensive trio and the understanding they have built since the turn of the year will be crucial in the closing exchanges of the season, with so many clubs battling it out to clinch a spot inside the top six.