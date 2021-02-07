Grabban? Ameobi? – Can you name which Nottingham Forest player scored each these 15 goals this season?

Scoring goals have been a major issue for Nottingham Forest this season.

The Reds have scored 23 goals in 26 league outings this term, and Chris Hughton will be keen to address this before the transfer window closes.

Can you remember the goals Forest have scored, though? The likes of Lyle Taylor, Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi have all found the net on more one occasion this season.

Can you get 100% on this quiz? Have a go and leave your score in the comments!

1 of 15 Who scored in the 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City? Joe Lolley Sammy Ameobi Lewis Grabban Luke Freeman