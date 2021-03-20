Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Got to wonder’, ‘Why?’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans question key moment in Brentford draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest came back to hold high-flying Brentford to a draw in west London earlier today and many fans have been left questioning a key tactical decision. 

Gaetan Bong pulled down Ivan Toney inside the box to concede a penalty after just 12 minutes and the Bees striker made no mistake from the spot.

Filip Krovinovic scored an equaliser in the 63rd minute, calmly finding the net after a defensive clearance fell to his feet.

Both sides had further chances to win the game but it would end goalless – a fair result all things considered.

Bong went from villain to hero by making a superb block to deny Bryan Mbeumo and keep the scores level early in the second half.

His early mistake proved an important one but the tactical decision to have him marking Toney – the Championship’s leading goalscorer – rather than one of the centre-backs, appears to have caused a stir among supporters.

Many have taken to Twitter to question why the left-back was the player chosen to mark the Bees’ dangerman.

