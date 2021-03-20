‘Got to wonder’, ‘Why?’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans question key moment in Brentford draw

Nottingham Forest came back to hold high-flying Brentford to a draw in west London earlier today and many fans have been left questioning a key tactical decision.

Gaetan Bong pulled down Ivan Toney inside the box to concede a penalty after just 12 minutes and the Bees striker made no mistake from the spot.

Filip Krovinovic scored an equaliser in the 63rd minute, calmly finding the net after a defensive clearance fell to his feet.

Both sides had further chances to win the game but it would end goalless – a fair result all things considered.

Bong went from villain to hero by making a superb block to deny Bryan Mbeumo and keep the scores level early in the second half.

His early mistake proved an important one but the tactical decision to have him marking Toney – the Championship’s leading goalscorer – rather than one of the centre-backs, appears to have caused a stir among supporters.

19 facts you may not know about the City Ground – But are they true?

1 of 19 The City Ground has been home to Forest since 1862 True False

Many have taken to Twitter to question why the left-back was the player chosen to mark the Bees’ dangerman.

Read their reactions here:

If I was a football manager, I’d definitely have Bong marking Ivan Toney for a corner 🤥 #NFFC — Jon Jackson (@jonners) March 20, 2021

Why is Bong marking Toney ?! Get McKenna on him ! #NFFC — George (@barkey87) March 20, 2021

Now I have had time to think why was Bong on Toney at the corner? We have had all week to set up correctly surely you would put either Figs or McKenna on him? To be fair to CH no one can legislate for that defending from Bong. Naive at best….#NFFC — Jerome Lucey (@JeromeLucey) March 20, 2021

Why was Bong marking Toney in the first place? #NFFC — CGC (@CGC1898) March 20, 2021

1 – why is the top of the leagues scorer being marked by Bong.

2 – why is is Bong got his hands all over him in the box?

3 – why when Toney scores does bong clap his hands together as to say “never mind”

4 – I do not rate Bong (don’t know if you can tell that!)#NFFC — Joe 🔴⚪️ (@Joe_Capewell) March 20, 2021

Soft but why is Bong marking Toney anyway 🤔 #nffc — Nick (@NJL82) March 20, 2021

Better team first half, got to wonder why Bong is marking Toney though — Cam (@camsteans) March 20, 2021