‘Got to stick with him’, ‘Needs to go’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans deliver verdict on key figure after latest disappointment

Published

8 mins ago

on

Jack Rudoni’s 85th-minute equaliser proved to be the sucker punch for Sheffield Wednesday, who let a 2-0 lead slip against AFC Wimbledon yesterday to draw 2-2 at Plough Lane.

Lee Gregory’s brace gave the Owls a platform to go on and claim all three points in the English capital yesterday, but after going 2-0 up through his penalty in the 67th minute, they crumbled and conceded just six minutes later to set up a nervy finale.

In the end, they were unable to hold on with some sloppy defending at the back post from Jaden Brown, allowing Rudoni to steal a march and convert past Joe Wildsmith.

Have Sheffield Wednesday had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Ipswich Town

For Wednesday, it is another two points dropped after an underwhelming start to their campaign, winning just two league games in their last eight and cancelling impressive recent victories against Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, both of whom have started their respective campaigns strongly.

Although Wednesday fans may have taken their current seventh spot and only missing out on the play-offs by goal difference at the start of the summer, their impressive recruitment in the previous transfer window has raised expectations at Hillsborough for a side wanting to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Ultimately, the manager is always the one who is first to go after a poor set of results and this would be a huge shame for Darren Moore after getting his team off to a solid start to their League One campaign, going unbeaten in their opening four games.

But after their latest disappointment against AFC Wimbledon, what’s the verdict on the 47-year-old now from a selection of Owls supporters?

We take a look at some of their Twitter reaction.


