‘Got to stick with him’, ‘Needs to go’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans deliver verdict on key figure after latest disappointment

Jack Rudoni’s 85th-minute equaliser proved to be the sucker punch for Sheffield Wednesday, who let a 2-0 lead slip against AFC Wimbledon yesterday to draw 2-2 at Plough Lane.

Lee Gregory’s brace gave the Owls a platform to go on and claim all three points in the English capital yesterday, but after going 2-0 up through his penalty in the 67th minute, they crumbled and conceded just six minutes later to set up a nervy finale.

In the end, they were unable to hold on with some sloppy defending at the back post from Jaden Brown, allowing Rudoni to steal a march and convert past Joe Wildsmith.

Have Sheffield Wednesday had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Ipswich Town Higher Lower

For Wednesday, it is another two points dropped after an underwhelming start to their campaign, winning just two league games in their last eight and cancelling impressive recent victories against Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, both of whom have started their respective campaigns strongly.

Although Wednesday fans may have taken their current seventh spot and only missing out on the play-offs by goal difference at the start of the summer, their impressive recruitment in the previous transfer window has raised expectations at Hillsborough for a side wanting to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Ultimately, the manager is always the one who is first to go after a poor set of results and this would be a huge shame for Darren Moore after getting his team off to a solid start to their League One campaign, going unbeaten in their opening four games.

But after their latest disappointment against AFC Wimbledon, what’s the verdict on the 47-year-old now from a selection of Owls supporters?

We take a look at some of their Twitter reaction.

Nobody wanted Darren Moore to succeed more than myself but something just isn’t right at the club and I feel that he isn’t setting the bar high enough in terms of performance level or expectation. Far too many points dropped from favourable positions…#swfc — michael atkinson (@shefqi) October 16, 2021

Moore still needs time, 7th, joint 6th because of goal difference with a game in hand, definitely don't need to panic. If you think Wednesday were just gonna run away with league after signing so many new players then you're deluded. Give it time #swfc — Jack (@jack231997) October 17, 2021

“Sack Moore” “Moore Out”

Got to stick by him.

Also all them people asking for Moore to be sacked, who would you want to manage us then? cos IMO there is nobody else i’d have rather then him at the min #swfc #owls — Ben Cottam🦉 (@swfcottam) October 16, 2021

People can’t see past the week we’re in. Long term I genuinely believe we’ll get there. Gotta believe in Moore a little more. Am I worried? No, 7th in the league 7 point of the top. This league is tight. Don’t start panicking yet owls. #swfc https://t.co/T8gkienLDw — Lewis Jordan (@lewisjordan98) October 16, 2021

Does Moore need to be more than just a nice guy? As a person. Can’t fault him. Tactically. I’m starting to wonder. #SWFC — The Wednesday ’Til I Die Podcast (@WTIDPOD) October 16, 2021

Shame as was optimistic about Moore and this season…. But I am seeing that the finish last season he added to woes. Needs to go #SWFC — James (@dexter0710) October 16, 2021

Lots of ‘Moore out’ tweets #swfc Got to stick with him. I’m frustrated, we should be doing better BUT honestly who else comes in? Name a replacement that’s available & would want the job. Surely we will make the play off bare min. These players are DM. Let’s keep believing — neilbartrop (@neilbartrop) October 16, 2021

Got to be Moore out now, well my mind is set, hate to say it but if we go up it is with a diff man, #swfc — Darryl Green (@Darrylg83) October 16, 2021