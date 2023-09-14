Highlights Norwich City are in need of a striker to score goals in the absence of Josh Sargent.

Adam Idah has the opportunity to stake his claim for the number nine spot and become a starting striker.

Consistent minutes and performances are required from Idah to make the transition to a first-team regular and help Norwich in their promotion push.

Norwich City are in need of goals in the wake of Josh Sargent’s long-term absence.

The Canaries have not been shy in front of goal so far this term, topping the division’s goalscoring charts with 14 from five outings.

Emerging star Jonathan Rowe leads the way with four league goals, including the winning strike against Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Cup, while forwards Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes followed shortly behind with three and two goals respectively.

Despite a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United last time out, victories against Millwall, Huddersfield Town, and Hull City put David Wagner’s in fifth place prior to the international break with several first-team regulars departing on their international ventures.

One player that looks set to benefit from the opportunity is none other than Adam Idah with the Irish international staking his claim for the number nine spot.

What does Adam Idah need to do for Norwich City?

The 22-year-old enjoyed challenging yet rewarding international fixtures against France and the Netherlands, scoring a penalty against the latter in what proved to be an all-round promising display despite suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes, meanwhile, hopes to see Idah replicate his ability in the final third back in Norfolk.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “I’m very pleased for Adam Idah in that he’s had a good week with Ireland, and he often plays quite well for Ireland, but he’s never quite shown what he can do in a Norwich shirt, so this is his chance now.

“He has a really good chance to be a starting striker and he’s got to score goals because we are in need of a striker now that can score the goals, so he’s got a massive chance and I do hope that he can, I’m just worried that he can’t.

“If he isn’t able to I think this might be the end for him in terms of we may try to let him go because he’s had quite a lot of opportunities now in a number of years, but he’s never quite managed to do it, so hopefully he can but I don’t know if he will be able to.”

Adam Idah in 2023/24

Injury to Sargent against Huddersfield Town presented Idah with his first start of the season in the 2-1 loss to Rotherham.

Despite a lack of starting minutes, however, the young forward is already off the mark for a campaign, stabbing home a dramatic 96th-minute winner against Hull on the opening weekend to get his side up and running.

Idah has since doubled his tally in the emphatic 4-0 display against Huddersfield, a sharp run past the Terriers' defence before coolly slotting the ball past Lee Nicholls.

Consistent minutes and performances will be required from here on in as Idah needs to make the transition from a breakthrough prospect to first-team regular as Norwich look to continue their early promotion push.

With two goals already to his name, the Irish international is already on his way to beating his personal best while the player and supporters alike will be hoping to see him top of the goalscoring pile come the end of the season.